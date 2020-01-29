Alexis Sanchez will return and prove you all wrong: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Alexis Sanchez will prove everyone wrong when he returns to Old Trafford after his loan spell with Inter Milan.

The Chilean forward, 31, joined the Italian side on a season-long stint last August, but has made only sporadic appearances due to injury.

Speaking during last night's press conference for the League Cup semi-final, second leg against Manchester City, Solskjaer confirmed that Sanchez will be back in the summer.

Asked about the latest regarding transfer target Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer said he had no updates.

But he added: "We've got players here that are working hard to get back as well and, if there is something out there, then the club are... looking at it.

"And, of course, it is the difficult window. It has always been.

"I can't remember how many good ones we've brought in... during January.

"Henrik (Larsson) was good, Nemanja (Matic) and Patrice (Evra), they were two (good) ones. Henrik was a loan.

"It's hard, it's very hard. The clubs don't want to lose their best players, so Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong."

Sanchez joined United on £300,000 (S$530,000) a week two years ago, but scored only five goals in 45 appearances before being sent out on loan.

United, who need to overcome a 3-1 first-leg deficit against City, will have to wait for an update on Matic, who came off at half-time during last Sunday's 6-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

Solskjaer added that Paul Pogba has had the cast on his right ankle taken off after surgery and Scott McTominay had his knee brace removed. Both will resume training soon.