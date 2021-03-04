Alisson, Fabinho back for Chelsea clash

Liverpool will have Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho back for their English Premier League clash against Chelsea, manager Juergen Klopp said, as the Merseyside club look to step up their bid to finish among the Champions League places.

Goalkeeper Alisson was granted compassionate leave following the sudden death of his father last week and missed the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho, who has filled in at centre back as the Reds battled an injury crisis, has not featured since last month's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City due to a muscle injury.

"So Ali trained now for the full week and yes we should expect that he is able to return," Klopp told a news conference yesterday.

"Fab has now five or six sessions... He is ready for the squad for sure."

Diogo Jota, who has not played since picking up a knee injury last December, could also return against Chelsea, but will have a stomach issue assessed.

With the win at bottom club Sheffield United, the Reds snapped a four-game losing run in the league, reviving their hopes of a top-four finish.

Klopp, whose side are just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, said: "A week ago we were out, now we're around it again. We have to win games and as many as possible to make it. We know that."

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit following a thigh issue, but Tammy Abraham will have an ankle injury assessed.