Alisson nearing return to action for Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is back in full training and nearing a return to competitive action after six weeks out with a calf injury.

The Brazilian No. 1 was carried off in Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Norwich City on the opening night of the English Premier League season on Aug 9.

"I'm in a good way, I think we are nearly there," he told Liverpool's website.

"If I look back, two weeks ago I couldn't even walk properly. Now I'm running, jumping on my right leg that was injured, so I'm really happy. ..

"I'm looking forward (to being back), I can't wait any more!"

Alisson was named men's Goalkeeper of the Year at Fifa's annual awards ceremony in Milan on Monday for his role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League last season.