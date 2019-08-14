Alisson out injured for 'next few weeks', says Juergen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was ruled out for "the next few weeks" by manager Juergen Klopp on Monday, after suffering a calf injury in their 4-1 win over Norwich City.

Brazil international Alisson limped off in the first half of Liverpool's English Premier League opener at Anfield last Friday. Initially, it was said that he could be out for six to eight weeks.

"Not too cool. It's a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while," Klopp told the club website. "I don't want to make now an exact prognosis on when he will be back, but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

"I saw already like 'six weeks' and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career, so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks."

Alisson, 26, was replaced by the experienced Spaniard Adrian, 32, against Norwich.

The former West Ham goalkeeper, who joined on a free transfer last week, is likely to keep his place for Liverpool's Uefa Super Cup date with Chelsea in Istanbul tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Third-choice Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is not fully fit after a broken wrist, so the club are set to sign 35-year-old former Middlesbrough custodian Andy Lonergan on a free transfer.

Lonergan was part of Liverpool's pre-season tour as cover for their other 'keepers.

Asked if Lonergan will be on the bench against Chelsea, Klopp said: "I think so. I didn't speak to (goalkeeping coach) John Achterberg yet about that.

"We spoke a lot about the goalie situation apart from what we have to do on Wednesday!

"We will see, but we can have obviously a lot of players on the bench there, which is good and I think Andy will be one of them.

"He was in with us, he's a brilliant character, a really nice lad and helped us a lot in the pre-season, and now we decided to work together with him."