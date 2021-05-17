Alisson on scoring winner: I hope my dad was here to see it

Liverpool maintained their Champions League hopes in the most dramatic fashion after goalkeeper Alisson headed home a corner in the fifth minute of added time to give them a 2-1 away win over relegated West Bromwich Albion.

The Brazilian is the first goalkeeper in English Premier League history to score a header and the first Reds custodian to find the net in a competitive match.

The Baggies opened the scoring through Hal Robson-Kanu in the 15th minute before Mohamed Salah equalised in the 33rd minute to keep up his chase for the EPL Golden Boot.

The match looked set for a draw before Alisson's dramatic intervention from Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery.

Alisson, whose father drowned in February, told Sky Sports: "I'm too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side."

The win means the Reds are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind third-placed Leicester City with two games to go. Liverpool can break into the top four if they beat Burnley on Thursday morning (Singapore time). Chelsea play Leicester on Wednesday morning.

But it was not all good news for the Reds with manager Juergen Klopp revealing that Diogo Jota will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.