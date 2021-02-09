Alisson’s ‘cold feet’ leaves Liverpool in a hot mess

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said "real questions are starting to be asked" about Reds manager Juergen Klopp after his side's 4-1 home defeat by Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goalkeeper Alisson, so often Liverpool's saviour in the past two seasons, gifted possession to City players twice in the space of three second-half minutes with errant passes. He was punished both times as Ilkay Guendogan gave City a 2-1 lead and Raheem Sterling added another.

Guendogan had missed a first-half penalty before opening the scoring in the 49th minute. Mohamed Salah equalised on 63 minutes before Alisson's errors and a Phil Foden stunner put the game to bed.

Liverpool, whose 68-game unbeaten home run in the English Premier League ended last month, have now lost their last three league matches at Anfield. They are the first defending top-flight champions to suffer such a slump in 65 years.

Klopp's team are now fourth, 10 points behind leaders City, who have a game in hand.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: "This is the first time under Juergen Klopp when real questions are starting to be asked...

"It's the first time in 5½ years where things aren't going to plan and are not really expected."

Klopp's explanation for Alisson's struggles on a freezing afternoon on Merseyside, too, proved quite unexpected. Said Klopp: "We made two massive mistakes, everyone saw them...

"In the second goal, he just mishit the ball. There's no real reason, maybe he had cold feet. It sounds funny but could be...

"Ali has saved our life plenty of times, today he made two mistakes. That's how it is."

Former Reds winger Steve McManaman was less charitable towards the Brazilian, saying he "had the worst game that anyone has seen in the Premier League and for Liverpool".

He told Premier League Productions: "He puts the game out of Liverpool's reach with really amateurish mistakes...

"Even for the fourth goal, which you don't want to take away from a lovely strike from Phil Foden, but you're almost thinking that's a mistake by the goalkeeper too. It was really uncharacteristic."

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, meanwhile, hit out at Klopp's recent "excuses", calling the Reds "bad champions".

He said on Sky Sports: "They are making a lot of excuses. For me, they are bad champions.

"You could say that this is a one-off, it's a freak season, it's Corona. Just get on with it.You're the champions, you're Liverpool... Keep performing like that and it will be another 30 years before you win the title."