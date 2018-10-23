All eyes on Cristiano as he returns to Old Trafford

When Cristiano Ronaldo steps onto the pitch to face Manchester United tomorrow morning (Singapore time), he will be eager to remind all why he is still so fondly remembered at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese rose to stardom at Manchester, scoring 118 goals, winning three English Premier League titles and the first of his five Champions League titles before moving to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee.

The 33-year-old returns in the colours of Juventus, eager to let his football do the talking with the cloud of a rape accusation in the United States dating back to just before he made the move to Madrid in 2009, blighting his early days with the Italian giants.

Ronaldo strongly denies the allegation and has been backed by his club, but it remains to be seen if the hero worship afforded to him on his last visit to Old Trafford in 2013 is dialled down a little by the United fans, reported AFP.

That night he broke United hearts, none more so than his old mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, in what proved to be the Scot's last European match in charge, with the winning goal in a contentious tie.

"It was an unbelievable night, a very emotional night and what the supporters did for me was massive," he said of his reception.

Ronaldo, though, has little room for sentiment when it comes to furnishing his own legacy.

Five years ago, his mission was to land Real's long-awaited 10th European Cup. It took an extra year, but he eventually did so, as well as an 11th, 12th and 13th before departing this summer.

ONE OF THE BEST

That is how Ronaldo rolls and no one is more aware of that than his manager the night he last triumphed in Manchester, and now United boss, Jose Mourinho.

"I thought Cristiano Ronaldo is at a level where he doesn't need questions and answers," said Mourinho at a press conference last night.

"He's one of the best players of all time and nobody can say differently."

The job now is to win the Champions League with a third club and Juventus' first in 22 years.

Top scorer in the Champions League for the past six years, Ronaldo is yet to break his European duck with Juventus after being sent off just 30 minutes into his Champions League debut for the club against Valencia, and missing the visit of Young Boys through suspension.

The stage is set for Ronaldo to hog the headlines again - for the right reasons - at the arena where he rose to stardom.

5

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 appearances for Italian giants Juventus.