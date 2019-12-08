All hail Son Heung Min's magnificent solo goal

In 12 seconds, with 12 touches and covering 80 metres, Son Heung Min scored what may be the English Premier League’s Goal of the Season for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Dec 7).

The South Korean’s 32nd-minute effort completely upstaged two goals from Harry Kane in a 5-0 rout of Burnley that drew gasps of admiration from his teammates and manager.



Picking up the ball on the edge of his own area, the Asian International Player of the Year accelerated away from two opponents, slalomed through two further challenges on the halfway line and outpaced two defenders to shoot past the goalkeeper for Tottenham’s third goal.



Yet afterwards the modest Son said he kept going ony because he failed to find Dele Alli to pass to. “When I got the ball and tried to pass it to Dele, I couldn’t find him so I just kept going. I am happy to score this goal,” he said.



Kane admitted Son deserved the attention after his stunning effort.

“Sonny stole the show today. An unbelievable goal, a great counter-attack,” the England captain said. “All he wants to do is work hard and play for the team. He has great quality and works hard for the team.”

Manager Jose Mourinho comparing Son’s strike with one by Brazilian forward Ronaldo for Barcelona.

“I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr (Bobby) Robson and Ronaldo scored a goal that is similar to Son’s,” he said.

“And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the ‘keeper and the control he is unstoppable. The ‘keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in.”

Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks.” – REUTERS