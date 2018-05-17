Allardyce sacked, Silva in the frame for Everton job

Sam Allardyce was sacked as Everton manager yesterday, after just six months in charge, despite guiding the English Premier League club away from relegation danger to an eighth-placed finish.

The former England manager, 63, was brought in as Ronald Koeman's replacement in November, but his rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular with fans of the Merseyside club.

"We have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer," said new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prise him away from Vicarage Road, reported AFP.