Allegri hails ‘leader’ Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri praised Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership skills as Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 for their 10th win in 11 games to maintain their six-point cushion at the top of Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Paulo Dybala scored after just 44 seconds, with a Filip Bradaric own-goal accounting for Juventus' second after 39 minutes, two minutes after Joao Pedro had pulled the Sardinians level.

Ronaldo, 33, failed to add to his seven-goal league tally for new club Juventus, with the Portuguese superstar hitting the woodwork before this week's Champions League visit by former club Manchester United.

But his pass across goal set up Juan Cuadrado for his first goal of the season in the 87th minute at the Allianz Stadium.

"He has always been a leader and an extraordinary player, as you saw from the assist for Cuadrado," said Allegri.