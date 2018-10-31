Alli pens new Spurs contract

Dele Alli has committed his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new six-year contract until 2024, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, made an instant impact on his arrival, winning Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award and earning a spot in PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons at Spurs.

Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alli has established himself as a goalscoring midfielder, bagging 48 goals in 153 appearances for the London club.

Alli has also been a regular in Gareth Southgate's England team, winning 31 caps since making his debut in 2015.