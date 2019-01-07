Alli: Spurs got carried away after going second

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli believes his side were guilty of complacency when they moved ahead of Manchester City into second place in the English Premier League.

Spurs moved just behind leaders Liverpool when they beat Bournemouth 5-0 on Boxing Day.

But they were brought back down to earth three days later after Wolverhampton Wanderers came back from a goal down to beat them 3-1 at Wembley.

Said Alli: "We had been in great form before that and maybe we got a little bit carried away with ourselves.

"They're a fantastic team and maybe we just thought we would win the game (against Wolves), but you can't do that if you want to win things and be a top, top team.