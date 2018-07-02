Alli will volunteer for penalty shoot-out duty

Dele Alli will put his hand up for a penalty if England are taken to a shoot-out by Colombia in their World Cup last-16 match on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

England have lost six times of their last seven spot-kick showdowns at major tournaments, with their manager Gareth Southgate guilty of missing against Germany at Euro 96.

Southgate has had his players practising penalties since March, while also deploying video analysts and psychometric tests in an attempt to buck the trend.

Alli says he wants to step up.

"We're confident and looking to change things," he said. "Everyone wants to step up and help the team if we can. If I'm on the pitch, I want to take one.

"I'll ask to try and take one."