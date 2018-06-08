Amazon.com gets share of EPL rights for first time

Amazon.com has won rights to show English Premier League football matches for the first time, granting members of its Prime Video service access to 20 matches per season. It secured one of two remaining domestic packages available for three years from the 2019/20 season, the Premier League said, with pay-TV group BT picking up the other.

Amazon said it would make the two full-fixture rounds - the first December midweek games and the festive Bank Holiday games - available to Prime Video subscribers in Britain at no additional cost.