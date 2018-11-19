Amri: Lions can't take Timor-Leste lightly

Khairul Amri (third from left) looks set to partner Ikhsan Fandi up front on Wednesday.

Interim national coach Fandi Ahmad has demanded his team go for goals against Timor-Leste at the National Stadium on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the Lions are taking their opponents lightly, according to veteran striker Khairul Amri.

Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup Group B minnows Timor-Leste have conceded 13 goals in their three matches, but they proved they are no pushovers against the Philippines last Saturday.

GROUP B SINGAPORE TIMOR-LESTE

They fought back from three goals down against the Azkals to narrowly lose 3-2.

The result offered a boost to the Lions, who now know they won't need a hatful of goals on Wednesday to leapfrog the Philippines, should they lose to holders Thailand in Bacolod.

But Timor-Leste's performance also served as a warning that they should not be underestimated.

"Definitely (the result has eased the pressure on us)," Amri told The New Paper yesterday.

"Our priority is winning the game, then, of course, trying to score as many of possible.

"But Timor-Leste will be a tricky tie. From (Saturday's) match, we can see they have hard workers in the team and they can be dangerous at times.

"Definitely, we cannot take them lightly."

Amri, who is expected to start up front alongside Ikhsan Fandi, believes despite the likelihood that Fandi will ditch his favoured 4-2-3-1 for an attacking 4-4-2, the Lions will not alter their style too much.

When asked if fans would see a more adventurous side than against Indonesia and the Philippines, the 33-year-old said: "No, no, I think we need to play our cards well and play similar to how we did against Indonesia."

Ikhsan agrees that the Lions have to play like they did during their 1-0 opening win over Indonesia, but added that the team need to show more fluidity and creativity.

Said the 19-year-old: "We need to play as a team, like we did against Indonesia. We need to be more fluid and creative with our attacking and go for it.

"Like on the counter, because when Timor-Leste attack, almost the whole team try to come up and attack as well. So, when we have a counter, we have to go for it and go fast.

"I think that's the way we can get our goals."

Despite scoring three goals in four pre-tournament friendlies, Ikhsan has yet to get off the mark after two games of his first major tournament.

But he believes that being singled out for praise by the Azkals' former England, Lazio and Manchester City boss Sven-Goran Eriksson before the 1-0 loss to the Philippines last Tuesday is validation that he is on the right track.

Said the teen: "It was an honour for such a recognised coach to pick me out like that.

"When I heard about it, I was like OK, I need to maintain the form from the Indonesia game, just keep making runs and disrupting defences."

Ahead of the tournament, Amri told TNP that opposing defences should be "worried" about Ikhsan as he could be a "standout player" if he gets his first goal early on.

The Tampines Rovers forward, who has won three Suzuki Cups and scored in each final, insists that is still the case even after two goalless games.

He said: "These first two games were just warm-ups for him, I hope he will score against Timor-Leste to kick things off for him.

"I hope to contribute with goals, and if not, provide assists for him."

While they have never played together, Ikhsan believes he can form a potent partnership with Amri.

Said the youngster: "Amri gets into tight spaces and receives the ball really well, while, if I'm up top, I'm more of a hold up, use-my-body type of player.

"And if he's playing up top and I'm playing as the No. 10, I feel like I can dribble and split the defence and get those passes in for Amri."