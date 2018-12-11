Ancelotti: Napoli will attack

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti will go on the offensive to get the win at Anfield when they take on Liverpool in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time), despite needing only a draw to reach the last 16.

The Italian side top Group C with nine points, while Liverpool are third on six points behind Paris Saint-Germain who have eight. Red Star Belgrade, on four points, complete the tightly contested group.

Liverpool need to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals to overhaul their opponents and secure a place in the next round.

Ancelotti insists that Napoli, who are second in Serie A and rested several first-team players in the 4-0 thrashing of Frosinone on Saturday, have no intention of heading to Merseyside to play for a draw.

"I have lots of memories of Anfield - my last one is a good one because I won the title there with Chelsea," the Italian was quoted as saying by SkySports.

"It's going to be a tough, exciting match. We'll go there and play our usual game. It would be counter-productive to try and park the bus. Besides anything else, that's not how we play.

"We'll try to boss the game and I'm sure the lads are ready and fired up to give their absolute all. We'll go there with an attacking mindset."

The 59-year-old hopes his side will be fresh for the Anfield clash.

"I rotated the squad not just to rest a few legs but also to give playing time to some of the other lads. I need everyone and this is the way forward."