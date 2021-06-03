Ancelotti wants Bale back at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid looks set to spark a revival in Gareth Bale's career with the Spanish giants.

Speaking at his official unveiling at Real this morning (Singapore time) - about 24 hours after his shock exit from Everton was confirmed - Ancelotti said that the Welsh forward, 31, will return to the Spanish capital next season.

"Gareth has not played much in the Premier League, but he scored lots of goals, was very effective in recent games when he had chance to play," he said.

"He is coming back, I know him very well, he will be motivated to play better and have a great season, no doubt."

During Ancelotti's previous stint with Real from 2013-15, Bale had played a prominent role up front, alongside Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo as they won the 2014 Champions League crown.

The Welsh forward's time in Spain seemed to be up when he was frozen out in the previous season by Zinedine Zidane, who resigned earlier this week, citing Los Blancos' lack of faith in him.

Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the recent season, scoring 11 goals in 20 games, including a brace on the final day of the campaign to help them beat Leicester City 4-2.

Real, meanwhile, finished second in La Liga, one point behind champions Atletico Madrid, and lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ancelotti added that he will be speaking to other players such as skipper Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo, who will be given the chance to show they can still play for Real.

The 13-time European champions have already signed defender David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.