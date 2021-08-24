Andy Robertson extends Liverpool contract till 2026

Andy Robertson is ready to return after damaging ankle ligaments during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has signed a new deal at the club until 2026 and will be available against Chelsea on Sunday morning (Singapore time) after missing his side’s opening two games of the season due to injury, the Scotland international said on Tuesday (Aug 24).

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family,” he told the club website.

The 27-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao this month and was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win against Burnley last Saturday.

“I fully trained on Friday, just one day before the game (against Burnley) – maybe a bit ahead of schedule... I’ll have a full week of training so let’s see what happens against Chelsea. But I’ll be ready, I’ll be ready to play,” he said.

Robertson has made 177 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Hull City in July 2017, winning the English Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

His contract renewal follows that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. – REUTERS