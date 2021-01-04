Andy Robertson wants Liverpool to ‘kick on’ in 2021

Andy Robertson and his Liverpool teammates have drawn three of their last five matches.

Left-back Andy Robertson bemoaned Liverpool's recent dropped points but said the English Premier League champions are ready to kick on in the new year.

The league leaders begin 2021 away to ninth-placed Southampton tomorrow morning (Singapore time) after drawing three of their last five games against lowly Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United.

The Reds are level on points (33) with second-placed Manchester United but boast a superior goal difference.

Scotland international Robertson told Premier League Productions: "Obviously, we're still top. Of course, we would have liked to be top by a couple more points than we have.

"The last couple of games have been frustrating for different reasons but we're entering the New Year top of the league and looking to kick on now.

"Hopefully, we can put a run of wins together that can cement our place at the top."

Looking ahead to the clash against the Saints, who are just three points adrift of third place, Robertson said: "Since the 9-0 defeat against Leicester (City in Oct 2019)... they've been one of the best teams in the league.

"A really good manager and you can highlight Ingsy's (Danny Ings) importance, his goals and goal contributions - of course, he's their No.9, their main striker - but they have so many good players.

"The midfield - (James) Ward-Prowse, (Stuart) Armstrong - are so good and the defence has got a lot more solid and they're keeping a lot more clean sheets. They're a really tough team to play against, a really tough opponent.

"Like probably every other game, we need to be at our best to get anything from this game and hopefully we can. Hopefully, we can get a positive result."

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl is confident Ings will be fit to face former club Liverpool after he completed 90 minutes against West Ham United last week.

However, Southampton will be missing attacker Nathan Redmond and centre-back Jannik Vestergaard through injury.

Liverpool's treatment table, meanwhile, features defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas, as well as attacker Diogo Jota.