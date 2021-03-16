Angel di Maria and Marquinhos’ homes broken into during game

Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria was the victim of a burglary during their 2-1 loss to Nantes yesterday morning (Singapore time), while robbers targeted the family home of captain Marquinhos, making them the latest victims of crime at the club.

Burglars stole jewellery and watches - reportedly worth about 500,000 euros (S$800,000) - from the house of Argentinian international in the western Paris suburbs, but "there was no violence" involved, sources told AFP yesterday.

According to the police, the player's family was home at the time but "didn't come across" the burglars, a source close to the case explained.

They "didn't hear anything" during the ransacking of a safe located upstairs in the home in Neuilly, a police source added.

Di Maria last week signed a one-year extension to his PSG contract until next year. He was replaced an hour into the game at the Parc des Princes, following a discussion between sporting director Leonardo and coach Mauricio Pochettino.

While a burglary took place at di Maria's house, robbers visited the family home of Brazil international Marquinhos in Paris.

The player's father and two sisters were home during the break-in. A police source said the father was struck in the ribs by the attackers, but no injuries were sustained. Several bags containing valuables were stolen, the contents of which have yet to be determined.

PSG forward Mauro Icardi was also the victim of a break-in at his home last month. Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also robbed in recent years while playing for the club.

The commotion off the field seemed to affect PSG's players as Nantes dealt the French champions a seventh Ligue 1 defeat of the season, leaving them three points behind leaders Lille.

"It's not an excuse but there has been an unusual drop in energy," Pochettino said after the game. "We spoke with the players but not about what happened in terms of the football. There are situations outside the game which must be considered."