Angel di Maria, David Silva test positive for Covid-19

Two Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced yesterday without revealing their identity.

But French media said Argentine internationals Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the coronavirus.

"Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with Covid-19," said a club statement.

"The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols." Both now face missing PSG's belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Lens on Sept 10.

Meanwhile, David Silva has also tested positive for Covid-19, his new club Real Sociedad announced on the day of his unveiling.

His teammate Mikel Oyarzabal has pulled out of Spain's Nations League fixtures after also testing positive.