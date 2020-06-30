Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is bracing himself for the loss of teenage midfielder Angel Gomes, whose Manchester United contract expires today.

The highly rated 19-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford and made his debut aged 16 in May 2017, becoming the youngest player since Duncan Edwards in the 1950s to feature for the first team.

But Gomes has made only 10 first-team appearances and contract talks hit a roadblock, with Solskjaer now expecting the United midfielder to leave when his contract runs out.

Asked at a press conference yesterday if Gomes would be staying at the club, the United boss said: "I've got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like it."

Gomes was part of England's Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017 and earlier this month Solskjaer said he was hoping that the teen would sign a new deal.

Pushed to clarify if Gomes was leaving, Solskjaer added: "To be honest, I've not heard from them last night or this morning, so it seems like that they haven't managed to agree, so the answer is probably short and yes (he will leave)."

United, who are sixth in the English Premier League, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time), five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Marcus Rashford, who was able to recover from a back injury during the Covid-19 shutdown, is yet to add to his 19-goal haul this season since football resumed.

"Of course, Marcus has been out for a while but I think he's looked sharp," Solskjaer said.

"He came on and looked sharp again against Norwich (in the FA Cup). Against Sheffield United, he missed one or two chances but the goals he created I think is what we're focusing on.

"I think Marcus is on his way to the best season ever at Man United, so, for me, I'm just looking forward to him getting more and more minutes. He'll definitely score a goal soon."