Angry Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch ahead of Liverpool game

Angry Manchester United fans invading the Old Trafford pitch ahead of their league game against Liverpool.

Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club invaded the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday (May 2), just hours before the Red Devils' English Premier League game against Liverpool.

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club’s failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month.

Sky Sports reported that fans also gathered outside the team's hotel - The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, the Red Devils' accommodation before the game. About 10,000 of them are expected to show up outside Old Trafford.

The club was bought by the American Glazer family for £790 million (S$1.45 billion) in 2005.



Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership. – REUTERS