Another twist in the Gareth Bale tale

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid took another twist when he was left out of the squad for two friendly matches in Munich, starting with yesterday's game against his old side Tottenham Hotspur.

"Bale did not travel in order to resolve his future," Spanish sports daily Marca reported yesterday, adding that Real Madrid were still in talks with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, who had offered the Welshman a three-year-deal worth £1 million (S$1.7 m) a week.

However, the Chinese club appear to have shut the door on Bale when they signed Croatian striker Ivan Santini from Anderlecht. Real held up the transfer to Jiangsu Suning on Sunday in a dispute over the fee.

Sports daily AS says he could be headed for an English Premier League return.