Antoine Griezmann a good fit for Barcelona: Martin Lasarte

Antoine Griezmann's former coach at Real Sociedad, Martin Lasarte, believes the 28-year-old will fit at new club Barcelona "like a ring on a finger".

There have been question marks over how the 120 million-euro (S$183.3m) signing would fit in at Barcelona, following reports that some Barca players were unhappy by how he decided to snub the La Liga champions last season.

Then is also the matter of Barca's desire to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Lasarte, who gave Griezmann his break in 2009, is in no doubt about the Frenchman's suitability for Barca.

He told Omnisport: "I think it's the right time after Barcelona failed to win all the trophies (besides La Liga) last season - and in a bad way.

"So, I think Griezmann could fit easily and help them to come back, because he is a happy guy and a very positive one. I think Griezmann will fit like a ring on a finger after Barcelona's situation last season."