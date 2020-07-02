Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona woes continue against former club

Even with Barcelona drawing 2-2 with Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time) and needing a winner to rescue their ailing La Liga title bid, Antoine Griezmann was not called upon until added time.

A third draw in six matches further dented Barca's bid to win a third successive title and means arch-rivals Real Madrid can go four points clear at the top of the table with five games left if they beat Getafe tomorrow morning.

Griezmann, who joined Barca in a 120-million euro (S$188m) move from Atletico last year, has not started in three of their last six games, including away draws against Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

But perhaps worst of all for the World Cup winner was coach Quique Setien's declaration that bringing him on earlier would not have helped his side.

"It's true that bringing him on for such little time is tough for a player of his level but the circumstances obliged me to do that," said Setien.