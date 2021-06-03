Antonio Conte in advanced talks with Tottenham: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has entered the frame to take over Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Multiple media reports yesterday linked the Italian, 51, with the vacant post at the club which finished seventh in the recent English Premier League season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that talks between the former Inter Milan coach and Tottenham are at an advanced stage.

Spurs have reportedly made a proposal to former Juventus director Fabio Paratici to become their director of football. Paratici and Conte had worked together at Juventus.

Spurs had been searching for a permanent manager since sacking Jose Mourinho in April. Conte left Inter last month after leading them to the Serie A title.