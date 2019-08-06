Football

Antonio Conte awaits as Inter Milan make fresh bid for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku. PHOTO: AFP
Aug 06, 2019 06:00 am

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte hopes to finalise a deal for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku soon.

The Italian club have been chasing Lukaku during the transfer window and have reportedly returned with a fresh bid of around £65 million (S$109m) as they try and get the deal over the line.

The Belgian trained with Anderlecht Under-18s yesterday when United players had a day off. He has not played a single minute of United's pre-season campaign and Conte is hopeful he can bring the 26-year-old to the San Siro.

"I understand there are some gaps that need to be filled but, at the moment, I am very hopeful that this will happen," said Conte, after his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in an International Champions Cup clash on Sunday.

"At the same time, I'm working with a great group of players that gives me lots of satisfaction."

Earlier, there was a reported swop deal that could see Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Lukaku switching sides, but that has broken down due to excessive demands by Dybala's agent. - AFP

