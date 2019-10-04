Antonio Conte believes loss to Barca doesn't reflect brave display

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insisted that his side's 2-1 defeat by Barcelona was undeserved, while midfielder Nicolo Barella added that their positive approach to the match meant that the Champions League Group F result was "disappointing".

Lautaro Martinez fired Inter ahead after just three minutes and Conte's side, mean in defence and ruthless on the break, looked capable of pulling off an historic victory.

However, a scintillating double from Luis Suarez completed the Barca comeback in a thrilling contest at the Nou Camp yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Compliments are nice but, after a performance like that, we deserved much, much more and should've taken at least some of our chances," the 50-year-old Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"We put them under pressure for long periods on their own turf but, after the break, they raised the tempo and fatigue set in with a few of our players.

"We played well, we proved that we could cause problems for Barcelona and there are regrets we didn't kill off the game when we had the chance.

Inter, sitting top of Serie A after winning all of their six games, play Juventus (five wins, one draw) at home on Monday morning (Singapore time).

"Now, we lick our wounds and prepare to play Juventus. I find it difficult to talk in positive terms after a defeat, because I suffer when we lose. I suffer," added the former Italy boss.

Also bitter was Barella, who said Conte had set them up to play for a win.

"We came here to play, the coach told us that and we wanted to win. We tried to fight back after the equaliser and conceded at the other end," he said.

"We proved our character and put in a strong performance, but it's always disappointing when we leave with no points. We are Inter, we've got Conte, so we want to win every game.

"It's disappointing, but we have another big game coming up and will focus on that."

Inter will have to put aside their disappointment as they prepare to meet the Bianconeri in a top-of-the-table clash, which Fabio Capello said would be decided in midfield.

"Juventus will be without Giorgio Chiellini against a team who come forward with great pace, while the Nerazzurri will have to show the same character they've showed so far," the 73-year-old said.

"Inter haven't faced any great teams (in the Serie A), they had the Milan Derby, but the Milan of today aren't a team who create so many problems. The match will be decided in midfield."