Antonio Conte eyes Europa League glory for Inter Milan

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has urged his side to go "all the way", after securing their Europa League semi-final spot with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku gave the Italian side a 2-0 lead before Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, reportedly a transfer target of Chelsea, pulled a goal back.

The win sets up a semi-final next week against Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel, who met this morning.

"We are very satisfied, because it was a very good performance. We prepared it the right way, never let Leverkusen play the ball comfortably," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"We want to achieve the maximum. We want to go all the way."

Barella added: "We proved to the many who said we were not a team that we are a great group.

"We have proved ourselves as a team and want to reach the final.

"Just as we respect everyone in the competition, they have to worry about us too."