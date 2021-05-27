Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan over cost-cutting measures

Antonio Conte has left Inter Milan by mutual consent, barely a month after leading the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

The Italian, 51, still has a year left in his contract, but has been at loggerheads with the cash-strapped club's Chinese owners Suning over cost-cutting plans, which would prevent him from building the team he wants to challenge on all fronts.

His departure is likely to cost Inter at least 6.5 million euros (S$10.6m).

The Italian media reported that Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has been lined up to replace him.

Inter registered losses of 100 million euros last season mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Suning Group shut down their Chinese club Jiangsu FC in February, months after it won the Chinese Super League.

Last week, Inter secured a cash injection worth 275 million euros with US investment firm Oaktree, in the form of a loan.