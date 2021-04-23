Antonio Conte urges Uefa to give clubs more money
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte, whose club were among the 12 involved in the failed European Super League bid, believes Uefa needs to consider a better distribution of revenue.
"Only a small part is given to clubs participating in competitions," said Conte. "Clubs invest a lot in players and coaches, Uefa does not invest, although players are squeezed like lemons."
Conte's Serie A leaders were held 1-1 at Spezia yesterday morning (Singapore time), but stretched their lead over second-placed AC Milan to 10 points after their city rivals lost 2-1 to Sassuolo at home. - AFP
