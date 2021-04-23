Football

Antonio Conte urges Uefa to give clubs more money

Apr 23, 2021 06:00 am

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte, whose club were among the 12 involved in the failed European Super League bid, believes Uefa needs to consider a better distribution of revenue.

"Only a small part is given to clubs participating in competitions," said Conte. "Clubs invest a lot in players and coaches, Uefa does not invest, although players are squeezed like lemons."

Conte's Serie A leaders were held 1-1 at Spezia yesterday morning (Singapore time), but stretched their lead over second-placed AC Milan to 10 points after their city rivals lost 2-1 to Sassuolo at home. - AFP

