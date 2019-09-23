Antonio Conte wants more from three-goal Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's third goal in four Serie A matches helped Inter Milan win the Milan Derby 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), but his coach Antonio Conte said he expects more from his star striker.

Both Conte and Lukaku joined the Nerazzurri in the summer, and the partnership has bore fruit with Inter top of Serie A with a 100 per cent record after four matches.

Second-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Lukaku secured the win for Inter, who deserved their victory and could have made the result even worse for Marco Giampaolo's side in the final stages.

After the disappointment of a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League last Tuesday, Inter delivered a performance that will raise hopes of a serious bid for a first Scudetto in 10 years.

Conte told broadcaster DAZN: "We played a good game in every aspect.

"We were coming off a performance in the Champions League that left a bitter taste in the mouth and perhaps that fired us up even more to go into the derby in the right way.

"It's a deserved victory... I am happy with our Serie A start, less so in the Champions League.

"Lukaku? He can give more, that's for sure. I told him that. He has to keep on working hard as he still has a lot of potential."

The 26-year-old Belgian striker, meanwhile, praised his new boss, telling DAZN: "My rapport with Conte is very strong... I want a coach like this, who helps me every day and gives me motivation."

Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia admitted his side went into the derby having not recovered from their season-opening loss to Udinese, despite winning their next two fixtures.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "We lost sharpness after their first goal and then got more or less everything wrong from there."

Serie A champions Juventus, meanwhile, continue to breathe down Inter's neck in second place, after coming back from a goal down to beat Hellas Verona 2-1 with goals by Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia: "We played in fits and starts... This is a team under construction and you can tell. We far too easily forget to defend (when) moving forward and tend to run backwards under pressure."

LAST NIGHT’S RESULTS