Antonio Conte warns Inter Milan that Serie A title is still far away

Inter Milan have a lot of work still to do before they can think about ending an 11-year wait for the Serie A title, coach Antonio Conte warned his players after their 1-0 win in Bologna yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Romelu Lukaku scored his 20th Serie A goal of the season to send Inter eight points clear at the top after title rivals AC Milan and Juventus were held to draws by Sampdoria and Torino respectively.

"There are still 10 games to play, nine for some other teams. The road is long and there are still 27-30 points to assign," Conte told Sky Italia.

"We know very well that the Italian league is difficult, you need to win every game. As the games count down, it's inevitable that we will start to look ahead. But it's up to us to earn first place, we haven't achieved anything yet."