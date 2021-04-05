Antonio Conte warns Inter Milan that Serie A title is still far away
Inter Milan have a lot of work still to do before they can think about ending an 11-year wait for the Serie A title, coach Antonio Conte warned his players after their 1-0 win in Bologna yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Romelu Lukaku scored his 20th Serie A goal of the season to send Inter eight points clear at the top after title rivals AC Milan and Juventus were held to draws by Sampdoria and Torino respectively.
"There are still 10 games to play, nine for some other teams. The road is long and there are still 27-30 points to assign," Conte told Sky Italia.
"We know very well that the Italian league is difficult, you need to win every game. As the games count down, it's inevitable that we will start to look ahead. But it's up to us to earn first place, we haven't achieved anything yet."
Inter, who last won the league under Jose Mourinho in the 2009-10 season, have a game in hand over second-placed Milan and can extend their lead to 11 points if they beat Sassuolo at home on Thursday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
