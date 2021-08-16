Antonio level with di Canio as Hammers’ EPL joint-top scorer

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio missed a penalty before scoring with a thundering shot as the Londoners twice came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-2 in an English Premier League match at St James' Park yesterday.

Antonio collected Said Benrahma's neat pass and blasted one past Freddie Woodman to make it 4-2 in the 66th minute.

His strike made him West Ham's joint-top scorer in the EPL alongside Italian Paolo di Canio on 47 goals. Antonio nearly added to his tally, but was denied by the post.

"Not bad for a right-back," the 31-year-old, who has played in several positions, including in defence, before establishing himself as West Ham's main striker, told Sky Sports.

Roared on by the Magpies' capacity home crowd of 50,000 for the first time in 17 months, Newcastle started brightly as Callum Wilson headed home Allan Saint-Maximin's teasing delivery.

West Ham were level when an intended cross by Aaron Cresswell crept in, but Jacob Murphy's header restored Newcastle's lead before half-time.

The Hammers were level again on 53 minutes as Benrahma stooped to head home Antonio's cross.

Antonio then hit the post with a header from point-blank range, but on the rebound, Murphy tripped Pablo Fornals inside the box.

Woodman saved Antonio's resultant penalty, but Tomas Soucek pounced on the rebound to put West Ham in front.