Antonio Ruediger slammed for injuring Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (right) leaves the pitch after Antonio Ruediger's challenge in the Champions League defeat by Chelsea.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has slammed Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger for his "reckless" challenge which left Kevin de Bruyne with two facial fractures in the Champions League final on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

City's Belgian playmaker is now facing a race against time to be fit for the European Championship, which kicks off next week.

De Bruyne, who had to leave the pitch on the hour mark after the challenge, confirmed the extent of the damage on Twitter.

He posted: "Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture.

"I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously, but we will be back."

City lost the match 1-0.

The 29-year-old's national coach Martinez, meanwhile, hit out at Germany centre-back Ruediger.

He said: "For me, Ruediger is very, very fortunate. When you look at the replay, there's no clash of heads.

"He's properly leaving the shoulder against Kevin. He seems concussed and we will see the state of that.

"But that leaves a sour taste, because Ruediger's holding his head, it's almost that he wants to show that he's hiding something.

"For me, it was excessive force and it was reckless. And it should have been a red card. Kevin is not a player that goes down for no reason. You can see the pain and it's a swollen eye."

Ruediger apologised for the incident on Twitter, adding that he had been in touch with de Bruyne.

He wrote: "I'm really sorry for de Bruyne's injury. Of course this was not intentional from me.

"I've already been in touch with Kevin personally and I really wish him a speedy recovery and hope we can see him back on the pitch very soon again."

Belgium will be hoping that their vice-captain will be back on the pitch for their Euro 2020 Group B opener against Russia at the Gazprom Arena on June 12.

The Red Devils did have some good news to announce with France legend Thierry Henry rejoining their coaching staff as one of Martinez's assistants.

Henry, 43, was previously with Martinez's staff from mid-2016 until just after the World Cup in Russia, where Belgium finished third.

Said Martinez: "His tournament experience and international football know-how is great added value to our staff.

"Thierry knows almost every player and staff member and it feels only natural that we can carry on the story."