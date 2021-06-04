Argentina, Chile worried about Copa America in Covid-wrecked Brazil

Argentina and Chile's football coaches on Wednesday hit out at the decision to play the Copa America in coronavirus-wrecked Brazil, as they prepare for a World Cup qualifier before the South American extravaganza begins on June 13.

Argentina, who entertain Chile this morning (Singapore time) in Santiago del Estero, were due to host the Copa alongside Colombia.

But both countries were stripped of the right by South American football's governing body Conmebol last month.

It nixed Colombia because of violent protests against the government, and Argentina on Sunday because of a Covid-19 surge. Brazil was named as the new host instead, less than two weeks before the Copa kicks off.

"If we have to go, we'll go and play and try to make the Copa the best it can be," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

"But there are still a lot of uncertainties about accommodation... it's alarming and worrying. Brazil is not the best place."

Chile coach Martin Lasarte said: "It seems like a huge, giant risk to me, because for me, health comes first, a long way ahead of everything else."

With more than 465,000 Covid deaths, Brazil is second only to the US, while its tally of 16.5 million infections is the third-highest in the world.