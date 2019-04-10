Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hit by car while cycling

Argentina's national football coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital in Mallorca after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle, the Argentine football association said yesterday.

"The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, suffered an accident today while cycling. He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital," the team's Twitter account said.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported earlier yesterday that Scaloni, who was named Argentina's permanent coach in November, was taken to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases on the Spanish island with multiple injuries.

Scaloni will oversee the team's Copa America campaign this year, with Argentina bidding to win their first major trophy since 1993.

The 40-year-old was assistant to Jorge Sampaoli last year and took over as caretaker coach, after the latter was sacked following Argentina's World Cup exit in the Round of 16.

He was handed the job on a permanent basis last November.

PELE BACK IN BRAZIL

Meanwhile, football legend Pele, 78, has returned back to Brazil after treatment for a urinary tract infection during a six-day hospital stay in France.

The three-time World Cup winner was discharged late Monday from the private American hospital in the Paris suburbs.