Argentina drop Icardi from World Cup squad
Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, the joint-leading scorer in Italy this season, was a notable omission from Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad named by coach Jorge Sampaoli on Monday.
Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday as Inter pipped Lazio to a Champions League place, but he was one of 12 players cut from a provisional 35-man squad revealed last week.
The 25-year-old made his Argentina debut in October 2013 but spent four years in international exile before he was recalled last September.
Argentina lost the last World Cup final to Germany 1-0 in extra-time. -AFP
