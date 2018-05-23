Argentina drop Icardi from World Cup squad

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, the joint-leading scorer in Italy this season, was a notable omission from Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad named by coach Jorge Sampaoli on Monday.

Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday as Inter pipped Lazio to a Champions League place, but he was one of 12 players cut from a provisional 35-man squad revealed last week.

The 25-year-old made his Argentina debut in October 2013 but spent four years in international exile before he was recalled last September.