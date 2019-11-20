Argentina earn 2-2 draw after Lionel Messi nets late penalty

Argentina's Lionel Messi scored an added-time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw with Uruguay, as they twice came from behind in an entertaining friendly match in Israel yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Argentina, now unbeaten in six games since a disappointing Copa America where they finished third, had the better of the early play, but fell behind in the 34th minute when Edinson Cavani stabbed home from close range after a nice build-up play by Luis Suarez and Lucas Torreira.

The crowd in Tel Aviv cheered Messi throughout and it was the forward who helped Argentina draw level in the 63rd minute.

Messi's free-kick from the left was nodded home by Sergio Aguero but, just five minutes later, Suarez restored Uruguay's lead when he scored from a free-kick.

But the last word went to Messi who, three days after he missed from 12 metres against Brazil, made no mistake by coolly side-footing home from the spot to secure a deserved draw.