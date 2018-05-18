Argentina FA sorry for issuing guide on flirting

Argentina's Football Association (AFA) apologised yesterday for issuing a World Cup handbook with a section on how to flirt with Russian women, admitting to an "unintentional error" following the outcry.

Under a page entitled "How to stand a chance with a Russian girl?", the manual highlighted that "Russian women don't like to be treated as objects".

"Lots of men, because Russian women are beautiful, just want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique," the handbook added.

"Lots of Russian women, like other women, pay close attention to you if you are clean, smell good and are well dressed. The first impression is very important for them, pay attention to your image."

HEAVY CRITICISM

These recommendations ahead of the June 14-July 15 tournament were passed on to a gathering of around 40 journalists during a course on Russian language and culture, and were posted on social media.

Facing heavy criticism, the AFA admitted this was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training".

The AFA said it had led "an internal investigation and it has been concluded that the materials distributed were erroneously printed".