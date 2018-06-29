Argentina need a miracle against France

Argentina were a bit fortunate to sneak into the World Cup Round of 16, but I think they will need a miracle to go any further.

Awaiting La Albiceleste in the knockout round tomorrow night are France.

They have also come in for criticism for performances that haven't matched the quality of their squad.

But I don't think they have underperformed much.

Their job was to top Group C and they did it. Sure, they can play better, and I expect them to, starting against Argentina.

Referring to the sporadic boos from the crowd during their final group match against Denmark, Paul Pogba suggested that supporters were expecting too much from his team, adding that what France need are "fans, not supporters".

I think he is right. It was the last game of the group stage and a draw was enough for both sides - an entertaining game was always going to be unlikely.

At the end of the day, France never looked in danger of not qualifying at any juncture of the group stage, and you have to remember that they were in a difficult group with Denmark, Peru and Australia.

(Messi) is different with Argentina than with Barcelona. Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti says Lionel Messi's international teammates are not at the same level as his supporting cast at Barca

It is a very different prospect from what, for example, Belgium and England faced in Panama and Tunisia.

Alternatively, compare Les Bleus with Spain. Spain have at times performed very well, but they struggled much more to turn those performances into results.

Argentina, meanwhile, got results that maybe their performance didn't always deserve.

But that is unlikely to be the case against France.

NULLIFY MESSI

Like Croatia, who played two sitting midfielders against Argentina, I expect France to field a double-pivot of N'Golo Kante and probably Blaise Matuidi in midfield to nullify Lionel Messi.

Simply put, stop Messi and you stop Argentina.

He might be the best player in the world but he doesn't have enough quality around him.

Angel di Maria, Argentina's best player at the last World Cup, is lacking form, and on the other flank, Maximiliano Meza has been disappointing.

The heart of midfield is an even bigger weak spot.

Javier Mascherano is no longer the player he once was, and Lucas Biglia and Enzo Perez are not upgrades. Only Ever Banega has looked promising.

Add to that all the other problems in the Argentina ranks, particularly the talk that Jorge Sampaoli has lost the dressing room and the players are now calling the shots. History shows us that that rarely ends well.

Similarly, expect things to not end well for Argentina when the final whistle blows at the Kazan Arena tomorrow night.

