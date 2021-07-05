Argentina reach Copa America semis, thanks to Messi

Lionel Messi is congratulated by his teammates after scoring an injury-time free-kick against Ecuador.

Lionel Messi scored one goal and created two others as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in Goiania yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the last four of the Copa America.

In their semi-final on Wednesday morning, 14-time winners Argentina will face Colombia, who beat Uruguay on penalties earlier, with Brazil meeting Peru in the other semi-final tomorrow morning.

Messi teed up goals for Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez before firing home an injury-time free-kick to cap a brilliant individual performance.

The scoreline was harsh on Ecuador, who ended the game with 10 men after Piero Hincapie's dismissal, but had been competitive throughout.

"The truth is it was a very tough match. We knew the difficulty of playing Ecuador, who work hard with players who are fast, physically strong, young," said Messi. "It was a battle until we managed the (second) goal."

The 34-year-old star, whose contract with Barcelona had just expired, has racked up four goals and four assists at the Copa America, prompting praise from his teammates.

"Messi surprises us day by day, he gets stronger and stronger and infects us all," said forward Nicolas Gonzalez. "He gives us confidence and joy. You have to continue down this path and enjoy it."

Inter Milan forward Martinez added: "We all follow Messi's leadership. Today we saw again how he makes a difference and we are all accompanying him."

Following a bright start, which saw Messi hit the post, Argentina took the lead in the 40th minute.

First, Messi played in Gonzalez on goal but, when he was tackled by goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, Messi reacted quickest and teed up de Paul to score.

There was still time before the break for Galindez to make an incredible double save from Gonzalez, before Enner Valencia somehow headed wide from six metres out.

Martinez made it 2-0 six minutes from time from Messi's pass, after Hincapie was caught in possession by substitute Angel di Maria.

RED CARD

Hincapie was dismissed in injury time after dragging back di Maria when clean through, with Messi converting the free-kick.

Over in Brasilia, goalkeeper David Ospina was the hero as Colombia beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after the quarter-final ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Ospina saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out on the day he earned his 112th Colombian cap, moving clear of the previous record he shared with Carlos Valderrama.