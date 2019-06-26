Argentinian fans don't accept failure: Martin Demichelis

Martin Demichelis is sure his former club Manchester City's English Premier League domination will only continue under Pep Guardiola.

Having represented his country more than 50 times and in two World Cups - finishing second in 2014 - Martin Demichelis knows all about the pressure that comes with donning the Argentinian kit.

It is that pressure, he says, that results in many of their top players failing to reproduce their club form at international level.

Speaking exclusively to The New Paper at The Arena yesterday, Demichelis said: "The pressure you get in Argentina is not comparable to anything else.

"It is too much. In Argentina, we are bad in accepting failure.

"When I lost my first game as a Bayern player, I went straight to the team bus. The (general) manager at that time, Uli Hoeness, asked me to go and sign some shirts for fans who waited outside the bus.

"I asked why would I do that when we just lost.

"In Argentina, if you lose, there is no way you can sign anything for people. People will be too upset.

"The way of living in Argentina is aggressive. The fans don't accept any failures."

Demichelis, 38, is in town as the ambassador of the Allianz Explorer Camp Football Edition Asia 2019. A four-day Allianz Asia football camp will take place in Singapore at the end next month.

While Argentina have reached the quarter-finals of the Copa America, they have been lacklustre, with Lionel Messi, in particular, yet to score from open play.

The Albiceleste fell to Colombia 2-0 in the opener, before stuttering to a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

But they were still able to progress to the next round after a 2-0 win over Asian Cup champions Qatar. Argentina face Venezuela in the quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Demichelis believes criticism of Messi and Argentina is unfair.

"The real football lovers will enjoy Messi. As an Argentinian, you have to be proud of him," said the former Bayern Munich and Manchester City defender.

"Argentina will keep trying. Perhaps qualification will now calm the players down and hopefully they can go all the way."

Between 2013-2016, he made over 70 English Premier League appearances for City, winning the 2013/14 league title.

Last season, City completed an unprecedented domestic treble, winning all three of the major English tournaments.

Demichelis is sure his former club's domestic domination will only continue. He said: "They have one of the best trainers in the world, in Pep (Guardiola) and a playing identity now.

"They will continue to grow and play as they have done over the last two years. It is going to be very difficult to win the league at City's expense."

Another one of Demichelis' former sides, Bayern, also celebrated a domestic league and cup triumph last season.

The 1.84m Argentinian won 11 titles with the German giants in a seven-year spell.

Bayern are in the midst of rebuilding for next season after the departure of veterans Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Mats Hummels.

The club have already splurged a combined 115 million euros (S$177.3m) for France defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, but Demichelis said the loss of Hummels could be decisive.

"Hummels leaving was a big surprise to me," he said.

"They will need to reinforce in that position. All teams need leaders in defence because it is an important zone in the field.

"If it is not Hummels or (Jerome) Boateng, you need somebody to take over from them. The same with Ribery and Robben going, someone else will have to take their place.

"There are a lot of great young players with potential at the club, but the main thing is consistency.

"With young players, sometimes you are successful and sometimes you make mistakes.

"Every season comes with its challenges, but I am confident Bayern will continue to excel next season."