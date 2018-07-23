Arsenal arrive for International Champions Cup Singapore

Arsenal fans waiting for their heroes at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing autographs for the waiting fans at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (front) and Hector Bellerin (background) obliging autograph hunters after arriving at the Shangri-La Hotel on Monday morning.

Arsenal’s players arrived at the Shangri-la Hotel to a chorus of cheering fans this morning.

More than 30 football fans turned up early to welcome the stars, who will be participating in the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) this week.

Many of them sported Arsenal jerseys and scarves, with memorabilia and markers in hand for autographs.

Manager Unai Emery, who was one of the first to alight from the team bus, was greeted with huge fanfare as fans sang favourites such as “We Love you Arsenal” and “By Far the Greatest Team”.

While some players looked visibly tired from the long flight, others such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hector Bellerin obliged waiting fans with autographs and selfies.

Edry Ernady was one of the lucky fans. The 18-year-old was the first to arrive and had waited for nearly four hours.

For the second-year business process and systems engineering at Temasek Polytechnic, meeting his idols was like a dream come true.

He said: “I’m speechless, it means a lot to me. I will never sell this (jersey), I’ll keep it as a family treasure.”

The English football giants will kick off the ICC when they face Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Thursday, before taking on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. The matches take place at the National Stadium at 7.35pm.