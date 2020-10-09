Arsenal close academy due to Covid-19
Arsenal have closed their Hale End academy after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The academy in east London, which is separate from Arsenal's senior training facility at London Colney, is used to develop players between the ages of nine and 16, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka among its recent graduates.
"We can confirm that a member of staff from our Hale End Academy has tested positive for Covid-19... and immediately left the site to self-isolate," Arsenal said in a statement.
"As a consequence, six other members of staff are now self-isolating... Our Hale End Academy will now be closed on Thursday for deep cleaning.
"The health and safety of everyone on all our sites is our paramount concern.
"No members of our men's or women's first-team squads have been affected."
The news comes on the same day Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney was told to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for the coronavirus. - REUTERS
