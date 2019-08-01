Arsenal could drop out of top six, warns Joe Cole

Arsenal might be closing in on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £72-million deal (S$120m) among other moves, but former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham United winger Joe Cole believes that won't be enough to stop their slide.

The 37-year-old Englishman told talkSPORT that Unai Emery's men, who finished fifth last season, could even drop out of the top six.

Said Cole: "I can't really see anyone breaking into (the top six), but I could possibly see Arsenal falling out of it, because there doesn't seem to be enough harmony around the club.

"At Manchester United, he (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) seems to be getting his act together a little bit. I like the signings they've made - they've been good additions.

"Arsenal possibly could, but it depends on the last few days of the window."

Besides Pepe, the Gunners have also signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (on loan), and St Etienne's highly rated defender William Saliba, who has returned to the French club on loan.

But Cole believes those additions still aren't enough, saying: "It's not like this is something new...

"I don't understand why they aren't in the running for someone like Lewis Dunk (Brighton defender).

"If they do fall out of the top six, it will be because of the policies that are in place at the club.

"They've been crying out for 10, maybe 15 years, to strengthen defensively... If they don't do that, they'll keep conceding goals..."