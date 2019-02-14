Arsenal didn't use Ramsey in his best position: Paratici

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey was not used in his best position at Arsenal and can offer Juventus something different when he joins them next season, according to the Italian club.

Ramsey, 28, is set to join Juventus on a four-year deal in the close season after signing a pre-contract with the defending Serie A champions this week. The Welshman's contract at Arsenal expires this season.

He has been deployed in several midfield positions and also played as a wide forward during his 11-year stay at the north London club.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said Juventus should play him as a "mezzala" - an advanced role in a three-man midfield - to make use of Ramsey's goalscoring ability.

"Ramsey is a player who, in my opinion, has never found his position, because he has never played as a 'mezzala' in a three, which is his role," Paratici told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He's more technical, he's a final-ball man, he has a nose for the goal. He is a different player from what we've got, we don't have someone like him in our squad."

Former Wales coach John Toshack, who handed Ramsey his international debut in 2008, also believes that his former player will thrive in a three-man midfield.

"He might do better in a three-man midfield, where he has the possibility to push forward. In modern football, you do need to be versatile and he is a modern player," Toshack said.

Reports in Britain claimed Ramsey's four-year deal will pay him a basic salary of £400,000 (S$699,000) per week once he becomes a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramsey has provided six assists in the English Premier League despite making only nine starts this season.