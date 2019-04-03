Arsenal get Champions League fillip after Newcastle win

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time) and lifted them to third place in the English Premier League above Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Ramsey found his way through a packed defence on the half hour to score with a low shot, before Frenchman Lacazette put the game to bed in the 83rd minute with a chip over the goalkeeper.

The result put Arsenal on 63 points with seven games left, two above Spurs and United, with Chelsea a further point behind,

The victory boosts their hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Five of Arsenal's remaining seven fixtures are away, where they have picked up fewer than half of their points this season, a fact Emery was quick to pick up on after the match.

"Our challenge is away - to be as consistent as we are at home," the Spaniard told reporters.

His players, nevertheless, seem confident that they can return to Europe's elite club competition for the first time in three seasons.

"I can feel the difference in the atmosphere from last season," Lacazette told Sky Sports.

" Now we can maybe go to the Champions League,"

Newcastle had not beaten Arsenal since November 2010 and not won away since December and they appeared to set themselves up for a draw at best in north London.