Arsenal get defensive boost ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery received a double boost ahead of his side's clash with Manchester United on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

A second-string Gunners side hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the League Cup yesterday morning with defenders Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin all making their comebacks from injury.

Holding, out for more than nine months with a serious knee problem, powerfully headed home the first of four goals in the final 19 minutes, with Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson also on target. Gabriel Martinelli bagged a brace on his first start.

Emery said Bellerin will not be ready to start against United.

But for centre-back Holding, it was a dream return to action.

He said: "I couldn't have written it any better myself to make that comeback. The way it panned out was just brilliant."