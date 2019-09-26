Arsenal get defensive boost ahead of Manchester United clash
Arsenal manager Unai Emery received a double boost ahead of his side's clash with Manchester United on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).
A second-string Gunners side hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the League Cup yesterday morning with defenders Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin all making their comebacks from injury.
Holding, out for more than nine months with a serious knee problem, powerfully headed home the first of four goals in the final 19 minutes, with Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson also on target. Gabriel Martinelli bagged a brace on his first start.
Emery said Bellerin will not be ready to start against United.
But for centre-back Holding, it was a dream return to action.
He said: "I couldn't have written it any better myself to make that comeback. The way it panned out was just brilliant."
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now